See how much real estate prices changed in Roseville in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in August to $321. That’s $18 less than the Placer County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $306.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in August was $589.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $308.

In August, a 1,493 square foot home on Burnt Cedar Court in Roseville sold for $480,000.