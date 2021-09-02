Real Estate News
See how much real estate prices changed in Roseville in August
The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in August to $321. That’s $18 less than the Placer County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $306.
The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in August was $589.
The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $308.
In August, a 1,493 square foot home on Burnt Cedar Court in Roseville sold for $480,000.
This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.
