See how much real estate prices changed in Arden Arcade in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Arden Arcade decreased in August to $326. That’s $20 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arden Arcade was $333.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.

In August, a 1,685 square foot home on Cody Way in Arden Arcade sold for $550,000.