See how much real estate prices changed in Citrus Heights in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Citrus Heights increased in August to $310. That’s $4 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Citrus Heights was $291.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.

In August, a 1,384 square foot home on Eastgate Avenue in Citrus Heights sold for $430,000.