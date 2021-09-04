See how much real estate prices changed in Davis in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis increased in August to $460, which is the highest in the county. That’s $120 more than the Yolo County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Davis was $442.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is Woodland, where the median price per square foot in August was $306.

The best deal can be found in West Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $300.

In August, a 2,065 square foot home on Del Oro Avenue in Davis sold for $950,000.