See how much real estate prices changed in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Fair Oaks/Orangevale remained at $322 in August. That’s $16 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Fair Oaks/Orangevale was $322.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.

In August, a 1,919 square foot home on Milky Way in Fair Oaks/Orangevale sold for $619,000.