See how much real estate prices changed in Folsom in August
The median price per square foot for a home in Folsom increased in August to $358. That’s $52 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Folsom was $332.
The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.
The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.
In August, a 1,382 square foot home on Comstock Drive in Folsom sold for $495,000.
This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.
