See how much real estate prices changed in Natomas in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Natomas increased in August to $272, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $34 less than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Natomas was $263.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

Outside of Natomas, the best deal can be found in Sloughhouse/Rancho Murieta/Wilton, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $273.

In August, a 1,354 square foot home on East Commerce Way in Natomas sold for $369,000.