See how much real estate prices changed in Rancho Cordova in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Rancho Cordova decreased in August to $282. That’s $24 less than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Rancho Cordova was $286.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.

In August, a 1,722 square foot home on Pier View Way in Rancho Cordova sold for $486,500.