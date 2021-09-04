Real Estate News
See how much real estate prices changed in Carmichael in August
The median price per square foot for a home in Carmichael increased in August to $317. That’s $11 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Carmichael was $312.
The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.
The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.
In August, a 1,955 square foot home on Walnut Avenue in Carmichael sold for $620,000.
This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.
Comments