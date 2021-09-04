See how much real estate prices changed in Carmichael in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Carmichael increased in August to $317. That’s $11 more than the Sacramento County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Carmichael was $312.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in August was $518.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $272.

In August, a 1,955 square foot home on Walnut Avenue in Carmichael sold for $620,000.