This Idaho property – 200 acres of canyons, rivers listed at $19.75M – goes to auction

A property with 197 acres of ”incredible” canyons, rivers, waterfalls and streams along the Snake River in Idaho is going to the highest bidder in an auction that opens Thursday, Sept. 16.

Devil’s Corral, listed at $19.75 million, is surrounded by Snake River Canyons Park, and the Snake River stretches along its one-mile-long southern border. It encompasses riverside cliffs and a chunk of semiarid basalt plain near Jerome, just upstream from Shoshone Falls.

“Tucked within the soaring walls of the Snake River Canyon is Devil’s Corral, an extraordinary opportunity,” according to the property listing by Concierge Auctions, which is handling the no-reserve bidding. “Explore almost 200 acres of stunning canyons, rivers, and streams, forming an untouched blank canvas in the thriving community of Twin Falls.”

“Tranquility is the word that comes to mind,” seller George Panagiotou, who designed movie-set lighting for Hollywood, described the property in a marketing video. “You feel like you’re hundreds of miles away from civilization, but the city (Twin Falls) is only 3 to 5 miles away. You can see animals, deer, elk, birds flying — it’s a center for life and activity.”

The land is surrounded by 8,000 acres of protected public lands, “ensuring it will forever remain private and exclusive,” according to Concierge.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“(The property) has so many cliffs and so many mountains and so many rivers and lakes, sometimes I can take a horse and go out for an hour or three or four,” said Panagiotou, who’s owned the land since 2000.

It’s not just potential homeowners that Panagiotou and Concierge seek bids from. They’re marketing to developers, too.

Sixty-seven acres of sagebrush plain above the canyon rim can be developed, according to the listing. The cliff drops to 25 additional acres below the rim that can also be built upon.

“Envision a suite of luxury estates nestled in Idaho’s crown jewel, with an incredible eco-lodge or world-class equestrian facility in the heart of horse country,” the auction listing states. “The opportunities are as limitless as the breathtaking horizon and welcome you to carve your own mark in this prehistoric wonder.”

Panagiotou said there’s also an opportunity to build a lodge to accommodate people interested in fishing, boating, hiking, horseback riding, hunting or off-roading.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In addition to the purchase price, the successful bidder must pay a 12% fee to Concierge, minus 6% of the bidder’s initial bid, plus 2% to any agent who brings the bidder to the auction.

Devil’s Corral is about 1.5 hours from Sun Valley, 2 hours from Boise, and 3.5 hours from Salt Lake City.

“No one could have predicted the growth we have seen in Idaho the last few years,” said listing agent Barrett Molter of Sun Valley Real Estate in a news release. “Relocating to Idaho means a clean, safe environment, lower-priced homes and lower property taxes. Being the fastest-growing state in the nation has led to a shortage of homes and land, and the availability of Devil’s Corral at this time creates an amazing opportunity.”