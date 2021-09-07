The most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California last week

A home in Roseville that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week.

In total, 63 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $587,802. The average price per square foot ended up at $319.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of August 31st, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$790,000, single family residence in the 100 block of Austen Court The 1,977 square foot single family residence in the 100 block of Austen Court, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $790,000, $400 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

$809,000, single family residence in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle The property in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle in Roseville has new owners. The price was $809,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,445 square foot. The price per square foot is $235.

$835,000, single family residence in the 300 block of Ironwood Circle The property in the 300 block of Ironwood Circle in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,089 square foot. The price per square foot is $270.

$860,000, single family residence in the 4000 block of Tilden Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Tilden Drive in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $860,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,131 square foot. The price per square foot was $404.

$887,000, single family residence in the 4100 block of Brick Mason Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4100 block of Brick Mason Circle in Roseville. The price was $887,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2013 and the living area totals 3,755 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $236.

$900,000, single family residence in the 2000 block of Elvenden Way The 2,217 square foot single family residence in the 2000 block of Elvenden Way in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $900,000, $406 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

$954,000, single family residence in the 1600 block of Northpark Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of Northpark Drive, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $954,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,584 square foot. The price per square foot was $266.

$965,000, single family residence in the 8200 block of Fort Collins Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8200 block of Fort Collins Way in Roseville. The price was $965,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2015 and the living area totals 3,544 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $272.

$988,000, single family residence in the 1800 block of Barossa Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1800 block of Barossa Way in Roseville. The price was $988,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2009 and the living area totals 3,540 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $279.