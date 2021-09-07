Real Estate News

Home sells for $2.6 million in South Lake Tahoe, California

By Sac Bee Bot

This home on Roger Avenue sold for $2.6 million.
This home on Roger Avenue sold for $2.6 million. Google Streetview

On July 31, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 2008 located in the 700 block of Roger Avenue in El Dorado County. It went for $2,575,000, or $458 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a detached garage, and eight parking spaces. The unit sits on a 25,700 square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

