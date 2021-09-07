Home sells for $2.6 million in South Lake Tahoe, California

This home on Roger Avenue sold for $2.6 million.

On July 31, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 2008 located in the 700 block of Roger Avenue in El Dorado County. It went for $2,575,000, or $458 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a detached garage, and eight parking spaces. The unit sits on a 25,700 square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,726-square-foot home on Eloise Avenue sold in March 2021 for $500,000, a price per square foot of $290.

On Tata Lane, in April 2021, a 3,152-square-foot home was sold for $1,475,000, a price per square foot of $468.

In May 2021, a 2,823-square-foot home at Hazel Drive sold for $1,189,000, a price per square foot of $421.