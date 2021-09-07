Real Estate News

House sells for $1.2 million in Folsom

By Sac Bee Bot

The home on Temperence River Court.
The home on Temperence River Court. Google Streetview

A seller has sold a 3,773-square-foot roomy house built in 2004 located in the 100 block of Temperence River Court in Sacramento County. The deed was signed on Aug. 11. The $1,260,000 purchase price works out to $334 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 15,137 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

This property fetched 47% more than when it previously sold in November 2016 for $856,500.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

