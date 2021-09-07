Real Estate News
House sells for $1.2 million in Folsom
A seller has sold a 3,773-square-foot roomy house built in 2004 located in the 100 block of Temperence River Court in Sacramento County. The deed was signed on Aug. 11. The $1,260,000 purchase price works out to $334 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 15,137 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
This property fetched 47% more than when it previously sold in November 2016 for $856,500.
These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:
- On Baldwin Lake Court, in April 2021, a 2,411-square-foot home was sold for $912,500, a price per square foot of $378.
- In March 2021, a 2,773-square-foot home at Baldwin Lake Circle sold for $970,000, a price per square foot of $350.
- A 3,937-square-foot home on American River Canyon Drive sold in March 2021 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $250.
