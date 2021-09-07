House sells for $1.2 million in Folsom

The home on Temperence River Court.

A seller has sold a 3,773-square-foot roomy house built in 2004 located in the 100 block of Temperence River Court in Sacramento County. The deed was signed on Aug. 11. The $1,260,000 purchase price works out to $334 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 15,137 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

This property fetched 47% more than when it previously sold in November 2016 for $856,500.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Baldwin Lake Court, in April 2021, a 2,411-square-foot home was sold for $912,500, a price per square foot of $378.

In March 2021, a 2,773-square-foot home at Baldwin Lake Circle sold for $970,000, a price per square foot of $350.

A 3,937-square-foot home on American River Canyon Drive sold in March 2021 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $250.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.