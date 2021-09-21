Real Estate News

How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in August 2021?

By Sac Bee Bot

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the past week to $334. That’s $11 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $321.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $551.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $308.

In the past week, a 1,811 square foot home on San Diego Circle in Roseville sold for $605,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of September 14th.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Real Estate News

Congress might allow frustrated landlords to seek rent relief

Updated September 21, 2021 8:21 AM

Business & Real Estate

The crazy Southern California housing market is cooling. But don’t expect a bargain

Updated September 20, 2021 11:45 AM

Business & Real Estate

5 ways to maximize your Social Security payments

Updated September 20, 2021 5:09 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service