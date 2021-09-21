How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in August 2021?

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the past week to $334. That’s $11 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $321.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $551.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $308.

In the past week, a 1,811 square foot home on San Diego Circle in Roseville sold for $605,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of September 14th.

