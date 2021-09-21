How much did the most expensive homes sell for in Roseville, California in August 2021?

A home in Roseville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 73 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $606,863, $319 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of September 14th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$800,000, single family residence in the 8500 block of Bishop Creek Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 8500 block of Bishop Creek Circle, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,768 square foot. The price per square foot was $289.

$855,000, single family residence in the 4600 block of Cattalo Way The property in the 4600 block of Cattalo Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $855,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,486 square foot. The price per square foot is $344.

$859,000, single family residence in the 4000 block of Afterlight Lane The 2,713 square foot single family residence in the 4000 block of Afterlight Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $859,000, $317 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

$895,000, single family residence in the 9200 block of Pinehurst Drive The property in the 9200 block of Pinehurst Drive in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $895,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,008 square foot. The price per square foot is $298.

$901,000, condominium in the 8600 block of San Lucas Circle The 3,147 square foot condominium in the 8600 block of San Lucas Circle in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $901,000, $286 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

$902,000, single family residence in the 1700 block of Baroness Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1700 block of Baroness Way in Roseville. The price was $902,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2003 and the living area totals 2,514 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $359.

$960,000, single family residence in the 2300 block of Provincetown Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2300 block of Provincetown Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $960,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,224 square foot. The price per square foot was $298.

$960,000, single family residence in the 1600 block of Calabria Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1600 block of Calabria Way in Roseville. The price was $960,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 3,640 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $264.

$990,000, single family residence in the 2500 block of Roxby Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2500 block of Roxby Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $990,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 3,864 square foot. The price per square foot was $256.