For $9.85M, Carmel home lets you live on the beach among white sand dunes. See it

Aptly-named “Seamist” estate is for sale for $9.85 million offering a chance to live on oceanfront property nestled right in the white sand dunes of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The modern home is one of only 13 waterfront properties at the coveted location. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence sits on an oversized lot with 2,380 square feet of living space in a open floor plan that lets in plenty of natural light.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer vistas to Point Lobos, Carmel Bay, Pescadero Point and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The home, built in 1977, was preserved while the interior design and views were upgraded by Sterling | Huddleson Architecture.

“A rare commodity in Carmel, the spacious yard provides ample outdoor area while a private gate is your personal access to the world-famous Carmel beach,” according to the official property listing.

The listing was launched about two months ago. A sale is pending.

Cicily Sterling and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency are the listing agents.