Fresno man dies after competing in taco eating contest at Grizzlies baseball game

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man participating in a taco eating contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game has died, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Dana Hutchings, 41, died on arrival at Community Regional Medical Center after being rushed there from the downtown baseball park Tuesday night, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said.

So far, there is no official cause of death.

The Grizzlies confirmed Tuesday night that a fan who was in the eating contest was taken from Chukchansi Park in an ambulance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Out of respect to that fan, we are unable to comment further until more information becomes available,” the Grizzlies said in a news release.

Messages sent to the team Wednesday morning have not been returned.

Fans at the game said a man collapsed to the ground in the middle of the taco eating contest, which was being held on “Taco Tuesday” as a prelude to the ninth annual Taco Truck Throwdown scheduled for Saturday.

Emergency medical technicians then attempted the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before paramedics arrived in an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him, according to the fans.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.