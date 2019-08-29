My bad: Napa Valley man tries to torch American flag, burns down dad’s garage instead

Wednesday was not Robert James Fimbres’ night. Thursday wasn’t looking good either. The Napa County man tried to set Old Glory ablaze in his father’s driveway and things got out of hand.

He burned down Dad’s garage instead, American Canyon police say. Now Fimbres, 28, is facing felony arson charges in Napa County Jail where he sat Thursday morning in lieu of $50,000 bail.

American Canyon officers found the 28-year-old Fimbres standing in front of his father’s Burgess Court home just before midnight, the garage fully engulfed in flames, police said in a Thursday news release. American Canyon is about 50 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Police say Fimbres appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he tried to explain, police said.

“Fimbres admitted to starting the fire while attempting to burn an American flag in the driveway,” the police statement read.

The fire quickly raced to the garage and Fimbres called 911. He told firefighters that he was related to the homeowner who was preparing to sell the house, San Francisco television station KPIX reported.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews knocked down the blaze and investigators were called to the scene, but the home sustained what officials labeled “significant fire and smoke damage.”

Police arrested Fimbres on suspicion of felony arson. An investigation into the blaze continues.