Tahoe retreat on shores of Fallen Leaf Lake fits with its environment, selling for $4.7 million

Sierra mountain retreat at Fallen Leaf Lake selling for $4.7 million Architect George Homsey designed Sierra Nevada ski houses and several BART stations, plus guidelines for Yosemite National Park. Now, one of his South Lake Tahoe area homes, on Fallen Leaf Lake, is on the market at a reduced price of $4.7 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Architect George Homsey designed Sierra Nevada ski houses and several BART stations, plus guidelines for Yosemite National Park. Now, one of his South Lake Tahoe area homes, on Fallen Leaf Lake, is on the market at a reduced price of $4.7 million.

Architect George Homsey designed everything from Sierra Nevada ski houses to several BART stations. He also co-authored the design guidelines for Yosemite that were adopted by the National Park Service.

Now, one of his South Lake Tahoe area homes is on the market at a reduced price of $4.7 million.

The 4,059-square-foot compound was built in 2000 and is nestled among the pines along the banks of quiet Fallen Leaf Lake, just south of Lake Tahoe. The property was listed at $5.2 million in June 2019, according to the property history on realtor.com.

The house at 661 Fallen Leaf Road has five bedrooms and five baths on a lot size of about 3/4 of an acre. The interior uses natural stone, wood, copper and other design elements inspired by the environment, a Homsey trait, according to Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Under towering vaulted ceilings, a chef’s kitchen and dining area are surrounded by bay windows and crowned with a wooden cupola. A library, workshop, two downstairs bedrooms and bathrooms with access to the outdoors, and a large master bedroom with an office upstairs are part of the home.

A pair of detached cabins with private living areas, a bedroom and bathroom offer accommodations on the property for guests.

The Fallen Leaf Lake area is laid-back, but opportunities for outdoor activities abound, said listing agent Kelly Flaherty of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Friends and family get back to the basics and unplug here, reveling instead in the spectacular natural surroundings, spending entire days leisurely swimming, fishing or exploring the rugged terrain,” Flaherty said in a news release.

Homsey, who died in May, “envisioned this spectacular, multi-faceted property with expansive windows and exquisite woods evoking the natural surroundings. Inside, raw, natural materials juxtapose the elegantly refined touches throughout. All unnecessary elements were eliminated so as to let the quiet beauty of the home emanate,” according to the news release.

The owners also have access to either of two private boat docks.