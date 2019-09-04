What we know about the victims of the deadly dive boat fire in Southern California

Mourners grieve at dockside memorial for victims of dive boat fire A memorial for the victims has formed at Sea Landing in Santa Barbara the day after a deadly dive boat fire. The Conception was destroyed in an early morning fire, on Monday. Just 5 of the 39 aboard were rescued; the other 34 are presumed dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A memorial for the victims has formed at Sea Landing in Santa Barbara the day after a deadly dive boat fire. The Conception was destroyed in an early morning fire, on Monday. Just 5 of the 39 aboard were rescued; the other 34 are presumed dead.

Authorities have recovered 33 bodies and one person is still missing after a fatal dive boat fire off the Channel Islands on Labor Day.

All 34 are presumed dead, authorities said at a Tuesday morning news conference. Thirty-nine people were aboard the boat — 33 passengers and six crew members. Five crew members escaped from the burning boat.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said authorities will need to identify the bodies through DNA analysis, using the same tool used to identify victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County last year, as many of the bodies “exhibit signs of extreme thermal damage.”

Authorities haven’t officially released any of the victims’ names, but friends, family and places of work have confirmed identities of some of the victims.

Here’s what we know.

Kristy Finstad

Finstad was a marine biologist who was helping to lead a weekend diving trip, her brother, Brett Harmeling, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Finstad was also a diving instructor and ran Worldwide Diving Adventures, based in Santa Cruz, with her husband.

Evan Quitasol

Evan Quitasol was a nurse at St. Joseph’s Medical Center of Stockton, the Associated Press reported. She was on the boat with her sisters, Nicole and Angela, and her father and his wife.

Nicole Quitasol

Nicole Quitasol worked at Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint on Coronado Island near San Diego and was an “adventurous & loving soul,” according to the GoFundMe set up by her employer to help with funeral costs for all five family members that were on the boat.

Angela Quitasol

Angela Quitasol taught science at a Stockton middle school, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Quitasols’ stepfather, Chris Rosas, told the newspaper that “they were the most kind, most loving people I’ve ever met.”

Michael Quitasol

A Kaiser Permanente spokeswoman confirmed to the Modesto Bee that Michael Quitasol worked as a registered nurse at the Kaiser hospitals in Modesto and Manteca. He was married to Fernisa Sison and was the father of Nicole, Angela and Evan Quitasol, KCRA reported.

Fernisa Sison

Sison was also a registered nurse, and worked at Kaiser medical offices in Stockton, the Modesto Bee reported. The family was celebrating Michael’s birthday, CNN reported.

A photo left at a memorial for the victims of the Conception vessel reads “I love you Allie - and you know I always Will! I’ll miss you forever. Rob,” placed at the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Officials say no one likely escaped the flames that tore through a boat packed with scuba divers and the search for survivors has been called off. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Christian Monterrosa AP

Allie Kurtz

Kurtz was a crew member on the boat, family members told WKRC in Cincinnati. She grew up in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles to get into movies before becoming a dive instructor, according to the television station.

Charles “Chuck” McIlvain

McIlvain worked at Sony Pictures Imageworks in Culver City and “was someone who people cherished every moment with,” Culver City Councilman Alex Fisch told the Los Angeles Times.

This undated photo provided by the Fremont, Calif., School District shows physics teacher Scott Chan. While authorities have not yet released the names of any victims, a district representative says Chan was one of those aboard the dive boat Conception that burned and sank off Santa Cruz Island Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fremont School District via AP) Fremont School District via AP

Raymond “Scott” Chan

Chan, of Los Altos, was a high school physics teacher in Fremont, and was known as an “innovative and inspiring teacher,” the Fremont Unified School District said in a statement to SFGate.

Kendra Chan

Chan, who lived in Oxnard and was a wildlife biologist, was Scott Chan’s daughter, KTVU reported. The father and daughter were “avid scuba divers and had been diving together for years.”

Steve Salika

Salika had been with Apple for 30 years, Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president at the company, told the Mercury News. He was on the boat with his wife, Diana Adamic, and daughter, Tia.

Diana Adamic

Adamic was Steve Salika’s wife and Tia Salika’s mother, the Mercury News reported.

Tia Salika

Tia Salika was celebrating her 17th birthday, according to the Mercury News.

People pause on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial in Santa Barbara, Calif., for victims of a deadly fire aboard a dive boat a day earlier. The fire broke out on the 75-foot dive boat Conception early Monday morning as the victims slept below decks. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Dan Garcia

Garcia was also an Apple employee, Deirdre O’Brien confirmed to SFGate. Garcia was “as passionate about his job at Apple as he was about his love of diving.”

Lisa Fiedler

Fiedler “was a kind, gentle person” who loved nature, her mother, Nancy Fiedler, told KGO. Fiedler was a photographer and hairdresser in Mill Valley in the Bay Area.

Patricia Beitzinger

Beitzinger was on the boat with Neal Baltz. Both were from Phoenix, Baltz’s father, John Baltz, confirmed to ABC 15.

Neal Baltz

Baltz and Beitzinger “went to heaven doing something they loved together,” John Baltz told ABC 15.

This Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 photo shows Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz, Calif. Several students attending the school were aboard the Conception dive boat when it caught fire off the Channel Islands in Southern California. The Northern California school posted a statement on its website that said “our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board.” School director Maria C. Reitano declined Tuesday to say how many students went on the trip, which was not school sponsored. (Dan Coyro/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP) Dan Coyro/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP

Students from Pacific Collegiate School

Two students from Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz and one of their parents were on board the Conception, KSBW reported.

The Northern California school posted a statement on its website that said “our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board.”

School director Maria C. Reitano declined Tuesday to say how many students went on the trip, which was not school sponsored.

This list will be updated as more victims are identified.