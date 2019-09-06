Woman dies after fall from cables on iconic Half Dome in Yosemite National Park

Here’s how to and how not to hike Half Dome at Yosemite safely A hiker who fell in Yosemite National Park while using the Half Dome cables died on May 22, 2018. This National Park Service video explains how to be careful while climbing the attraction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A hiker who fell in Yosemite National Park while using the Half Dome cables died on May 22, 2018. This National Park Service video explains how to be careful while climbing the attraction.

A 29-year-old woman from Arizona died Thursday while climbing Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.

Danielle Burnett of Lake Havasu City fell while climbing along the cable portion of the route up the iconic rock, the National Park Service reported Friday morning. She fell more than 500 feet in steep, rocky terrain.

Burnett was dead when park rangers arrived on scene, the park service said.

There is no information as to what may have caused the fall. The incident is under investigation.

Half dome, which rises nearly 4,800 feet above Yosemite Valley, is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the national park. So much so that the park service requires a permit to hike it during prime season. Permits to hike the 400-foot cable section opened in June, with 50 available each day by lottery.

This is the ninth death to occur on the cables since they were erected in 1919. In May 2018, another hiker died after falling from the cables. In that case, the hiker was out during a thunderstorm. Wet conditions exacerbate the slipperiness of smooth granite and the park service warns visitor to turn back if a thunderstorm appears possible.