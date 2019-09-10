See this presidential candidate crowd surf

There goes presidential candidate Andrew Yang crowdsurfing A video shows presidential candidate Andrew Yang crowd surfing among supporters at a forum. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video shows presidential candidate Andrew Yang crowd surfing among supporters at a forum.

A new video shows presidential candidate Andrew Yang crowd surfing among supports at a forum organized by Asian American and Pacific Islander groups.

Supporters at the event hoisted Yang in the air and chanted his name as they pass him over the crowd.

“Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yang was one of three candidates at the AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum in Costa Mesa, California, on September 8, 2019.

The candidate appeared along with fellow businessman Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Yang and Steyer will be among 10 candidates taking part in a Democratic Presidential debate on September 12 in Houston, Texas.

Storyful contributed to this report.