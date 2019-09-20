Look at Beauty now: Pup dragged from pickup in July now ready for adoption

Dragged dog gets comfort, bandages, recovering after animal abuse incident It’s been a week or more since the German shepherd pup was dragged from a pickup truck and seriously injured in western Riverside County, and Riverside County Animal Services officers are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s been a week or more since the German shepherd pup was dragged from a pickup truck and seriously injured in western Riverside County, and Riverside County Animal Services officers are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Beauty is ready for her forever home.

It was two months ago that the young German shepherd pup was dragged from a pickup truck in rural Riverside County, her wounds so severe that tendons were exposed, her abdomen rubbed raw, paw pads worn away.

For weeks, her legs were swathed in bandages as she fought to heal at Riverside County Animal Services east of Los Angeles.

And on Thursday came the good news that the now 8-month-old Beauty was ready for adoption. She’d even gained 10 pounds during her convalescence, her caregivers said.

“Beauty’s wounds are very small and almost fully healed,” said Dr. Sara Strongin, a Riverside County staff veterinarian, in an update posted to the county animal services’ website. “The wounds no longer require bandage changes but veterinary team members are still applying a topical spray daily.”

A short video on the animal services’ website shows how far Beauty has come in such a short time. She jogged across a running pen to fetch a bright blue ball, smiling as she sat with her new toy.

Beauty’s story spread across Southern California.

The pup somehow fell out of a pickup’s cargo bed the evening of July 29 and was dragged down a neighborhood street in the Riverside County foothill town of Mead Valley. The dog was dragged 30 yards, receiving what veterinarians described as “deep road drag injuries.”

Shouting residents chased after the truck’s driver and called 911 for a sheriff’s deputy.

It was an accident, the driver told the deputy, and vowed to take Beauty to a veterinarian. She never did and Animal Services officials retrieved the seriously injured shepherd.

Officials opened an animal cruelty investigation into the dragging. The case remains open, authorities said Thursday.