California

Lenny Kravitz lost his sunglasses. He hopes Twitter can help find them

Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion

Lenny Kravitz and his interior design firm curated the 10,7000-square foot Hollywood Hills West home that is now on the market. By
Up Next
Lenny Kravitz and his interior design firm curated the 10,7000-square foot Hollywood Hills West home that is now on the market. By

Lenny Kravitz has a problem. He lost a pair of sunglasses. Not just any sunglasses. They’re vintage (of course); they’re rock star cool (of course); and they belong to a family member.

Kravitz has a dilemma. So he did what anyone would do. He tweeted for help. An all-points bulletin on social media that the glasses he wore during his engagement at Los Angeles’ historic Shrine Auditorium over the weekend have gone missing.

Los Angeles television station CBS2 reported Wednesday on the missing shades and Kravitz’s social media appeal to help recover the gold-framed glasses with the blackout lenses.

“They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member,” Kravitz tweeted Sept. 23. “Hoping to get them back, no questions asked.”

And Twitter has responded: 21,000 likes, 7,500 retweets and hundreds of replies before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a broad mix of the sarcastic (“I’m not lost buddy. I just need some me time) and the sincere (“Any updates, Lenny? Rooting for you.”).

No updates yet, but Kravitz has an email address for any sunglass leads: kravitzglasses@gmail.com

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Darrell Smith
Darrell Smith
Darrell Smith covers courts and California news for The Sacramento Bee. He joined The Bee in 2006 and previously worked at newspapers in Palm Springs, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Marysville. A Sacramento Valley native, Smith was born and raised at Beale Air Force Base, near Marysville.
  Comments  