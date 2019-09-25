Lenny Kravitz lost his sunglasses. He hopes Twitter can help find them

Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion Lenny Kravitz and his interior design firm curated the 10,7000-square foot Hollywood Hills West home that is now on the market. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lenny Kravitz and his interior design firm curated the 10,7000-square foot Hollywood Hills West home that is now on the market.

Lenny Kravitz has a problem. He lost a pair of sunglasses. Not just any sunglasses. They’re vintage (of course); they’re rock star cool (of course); and they belong to a family member.

Kravitz has a dilemma. So he did what anyone would do. He tweeted for help. An all-points bulletin on social media that the glasses he wore during his engagement at Los Angeles’ historic Shrine Auditorium over the weekend have gone missing.

Los Angeles television station CBS2 reported Wednesday on the missing shades and Kravitz’s social media appeal to help recover the gold-framed glasses with the blackout lenses.

“They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member,” Kravitz tweeted Sept. 23. “Hoping to get them back, no questions asked.”

And Twitter has responded: 21,000 likes, 7,500 retweets and hundreds of replies before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a broad mix of the sarcastic (“I’m not lost buddy. I just need some me time) and the sincere (“Any updates, Lenny? Rooting for you.”).

No updates yet, but Kravitz has an email address for any sunglass leads: kravitzglasses@gmail.com

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019