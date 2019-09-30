California
Flying tire smashes through windshield, kills 61-year-old driver, California cops say
A loose tire flying through the air killed a driver Sunday on a Southern California highway, The Press Telegram reported.
Judi Yourman, 61, died when a tire from a southbound Dodge Ram came off, bounced over the median and struck the windshield of her northbound BMW, KABC reported.
The crash took place at 1:05 p.m. on Interstate 405 near East Wardlow Road in Long Beach, KNBC reported.
The accident injured a man in the passenger seat of Yourman’s vehicle, who had to be extricated by firefighters, The Press Telegram reported. He was hospitalized.
Yourman died at the scene, KABC reported.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash blocked two lanes on Interstate 405 and backed up traffic until about 5 p.m., KNBC reported.
