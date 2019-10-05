‘Gender neutral’ student crowned homecoming queen at Clovis East

SHARE COPY LINK

Trevor Meyer had been nominated previously for the homecoming court.

As a prince.

But what Meyer really longed for was to win homecoming queen.

Meyer, who identifies as “gender neutral,” had that wish granted when Clovis East High crowned the slender, 5-foot-10 senior as homecoming queen Friday night during halftime of the Timberwolves’ football game against Clovis High.

Meyer’s coronation didn’t seem like much of a shocker based on the other finalists’ reaction and the loud round of cheers at Lamonica Stadium.

But in a city and in a school district known for having conservative views, a teenage boy beating out three teen girls for the prestigious tiara might’ve generated some eye rolls.

“Thank you so much,” Meyer said afterward. “I’m shaking. I’m so excited. It means there are people out there who care and support and know about what I’m doing.

“I’m just so thankful to have this opportunity. I think it means we’re taking a step in the right direction.”

Wearing a black and gold mermaid gown with six-inch heels, Meyer added the headwear to complete the attire.

Meyer proudly walked around and thanked supporters, went into the stands and hugged friends and family, and made sure to tell others that winning homecoming queen was so much more than just the crown.

It also was a sign of respect and acceptance.

“Honestly, I respect it,” 2018 homecoming king Shawno Roberts said. “That’s who he is as a person. I respect it.”

Added Meyer’s sister Shelbey Weidemann: “The overwhelming support from friends and family has helped tremendously.”

To become homecoming queen, Meyer was one of 24 nominated in the first round.

The second round consisted of 10 candidates, which were then cut to the final four.

“I have admittedly been a wreck all week,” Weidemann said.

Meyer, too, had nerves.

It was Meyer’s one and only chance to win homecoming queen.

He’d been nominated as a prince as a freshman, sophomore and junior, but didn’t win in any of those years.

“I’m super nervous,” Meyer said before the announcement. “And I really have to pee.”

Why did Meyer aim for queen this year when he’s been fine being nominated as a prince previously?

“I wear makeup and high heels every single day,” Meyer said. “For me, gender is more of a spectrum. There are days when I feel more masculine. There are days when I feel more feminine.”

Upon winning, Meyer was paraded on a convertible, then took photos.

Fireworks popped off in the background as Meyer was congratulated by others.

“I hope this inspires other people,” Meyer said. “Step up and be themselves, because look at the support you can get.”