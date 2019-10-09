Early morning earthquake wakes Northern California city, geologists say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose, California, area at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered near Alum Rock, about 9 miles east of San Jose, according to the USGS.

More than 1,100 people reported feeling the temblor to the USGS.

People typically don’t feel earthquakes below 3.0 magnitude, the USGS reports. Some people may feel earthquakes below 4.0 magnitude but may not recognize that it’s a quake.

There did not appear to be any injuries or damage from the small quake.