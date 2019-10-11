Padres pitcher Tased, arrested after allegedly squeezing through home’s doggie door

Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff's Office

A San Diego Padres pitcher who allegedly squeezed through a doggie door into an Arizona home was Tased for his trouble and now faces criminal trespassing charges in the bizarre break-in.

Jacob Nix and fellow pitcher Thomas Cosgrove, both 23 and in the Padres minor league organization, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass after Nix allegedly crawled though the pet door at a home in Peoria, Ariz., a Phoenix suburb, San Diego television station KFMB reported.

Nix was pitching for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, according to Baseball Reference.

The Padres farmhands fell into trouble early, KFMB reported. Nix was kicked in the face by the home’s occupant before Cosgrove reportedly reached through the door to retrieve his teammate.

As the pitchers fled, a man who lived in the home fired a Taser, striking Nix in the back. Nix and Cosgrove were later arrested in nearby Glendale, the San Diego television station reported.

Nix later told police he thought he was at his home and tried to enter through the front door. Failing that, he reportedly wedged his way into the doggie door.

Nix appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix earlier this week. A judge ordered him to post a $100 bond on a promise to appear in court Oct. 16.

It was unclear if Cosgrove was charged, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The San Diego Padres released a brief statement Thursday: “We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”