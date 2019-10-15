Turlock man is stabbed multiple times as 1-year-old lies at his side in bed

This is an older booking mug of Alvino Alaniz. The picture from his arrest Tuesday morning was not immediately available.

A 34-year-old Turlock man was stabbed multiple times by an intruder early Tuesday as his 1-year-old child lay beside him in bed, police said. Also in the bed was the child’s mother, and elsewhere in the home was a 3-year-old.

The suspect, 31-year-old Alvino Alaniz, is the woman’s ex, said Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman.

The 911 call about the stabbing was made at 1:50 a.m. The attacker forced his way into the residence on the 1200 block of Milhous St., kicked down the bedroom door and began to stab the victim, Holeman said.

The victim was able to flee the home and get to a neighbor’s, where he called emergency dispatch. Officers responded, found Alaniz nearby and recovered the weapon used in the stabbing, Holeman said.

In critical condition, the victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition has improved, Holeman said.

Alaniz faces charges of attempted murder, the sergeant said. Police also are looking at seeking child-endangerment charges, he said.