What we know about city’s cannabis connections, from Moscow to Sacramento

Sacramento’s legal cannabis industry has been drawn into a campaign-finance scandal that’s part of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. The local story is complicated. Many questions remain unanswered.

But here’s what we know so far about the links between Moscow and Sacramento and our own cannabis industry.

Let’s start in Russia

That’s where we meet a man named Andrey Muraviev, a 44-year-old businessman who runs a Moscow-based investment fund called Parus Capital Limited and has served as an executive for several Russian companies. He founded a huge cement operation. Muraviev also is one of the biggest investors in the online payment platform Qiwi. which has been called the Russian PayPal.

What does this have to do with California?

Muraviev, whose last name is sometimes spelled Muravyev, has close ties to the U.S., it turns out. He reportedly graduated in 1998 with a degree in finance from San Francisco State University.

And he has invested in California marijuana ventures, including in Sacramento. Here, Muraviev was partners in two businesses with Sacramento’s undisputed king of cannabis.

His name is Garib Karapetyan, and he is the permit holder on eight Sacramento pot shops.

Karapetyan, 35, is increasingly marketing his businesses under the brand name “Kolas.” He is an investor in three pot-cultivation facilities in Sacramento and an as-yet unopened pot-delivery business. Last year Karapetyan purchased a $1.1 million condominium in the Sawyer Hotel adjacent to Golden 1 Center.

We don’t know how our local pot king, Karapetyan, became involved with Muraviev, the Russian businessman.

But we know that Karapetyan owns one of his dispensaries — Twelve Hour Care, or THC, at 6666 Fruitridge Road — with a man named Andrey Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen. (A former owner of the dispensary, Matt Davies, claims in a lawsuit that Karapetyan stole the business out from under him while Davies was in federal prison; Karapetyan’s attorney says that’s nonsense.)

All three men, in fact, were in business together. Muraviev was a partner with Karapetyan and Kukushkin in two consulting companies: Legacy Botanical Company of Sacramento and KKMC Management of San Francisco, which was originally registered in Roseville.

We know Kukushkin and Muraviev are linked financially. In a lawsuit Kukushkin filed against the partners in a separate San Francisco medical marijuana business, MediThrive, Kukushkin initially claimed he had invested $1 million in the business. Later he acknowledged that only Muraviev had put money into the company.

Who is Andrey Kukushkin?

Back to Sacramento. Ukrainian-born Kukushkin, 46, has partnered with Karapetyan in the THC dispensary on Fruitridge Road; a Sacramento pot-delivery company; a pot-cultivation facility called 88th Street Inc.; and the two consulting companies. For what it’s worth, here is Kukushkin on a boat:

How does this connect to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney?

About two weeks ago, we learned that Kukushkin, the Sacramento cannabis investor, is one of four men charged with scheming to funnel foreign dollars to American political candidates to smooth the way for U.S. marijuana businesses.

In a federal grand jury indictment, prosecutors allege that four men — Kukushkin, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and David Correia — made plans to form a recreational marijuana business that would be funded by a foreigner (identified only as “Foreign National-1”).

The plan was to get retail cannabis licenses approved in several states including Nevada by funneling the foreign money to politicians’ campaigns, the indictment alleges. It’s illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. election campaigns.

Kukushkin is quoted in the indictment as saying the scheme had to be kept secret because of the unnamed financier’s “Russian roots and current political paranoia about it.”

Igor and Lev, and Rudy

Who are Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the associates of Sacramento cannabis investor Kukushkin?

Parnas and Fruman have drawn the most attention because they’re close to Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, and were reportedly helping Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, in connection with the younger Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. The indictment says the defendants were funneling money from an unidentified Russian national to political candidates in Nevada and “other States.”

The federal indictment indicates that Parnas, Fruman, Correia, Kukushkin and the unnamed Russian businessman met in Nevada — where marijuana had been legalized for recreational use in 2017 — in early September 2018 to discuss the marijuana business. They formalized the plan soon after, with the Russian businessman sending the first of two $500,000 wire transfers to Fruman on Sept. 18, 2018.

Two months later, in November, Fruman donated $10,000 to Nevada’s then-attorney general, Republican Adam Laxalt, who was running for governor, and the same amount to the 2018 Republican nominee for state attorney general, Wesley Duncan, according to state campaign finance records.

Back in California, Parnas and Fruman have donated hundreds of thousands to Republican congressional candidates, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield and three who lost their re-election bids last November: Jeff Denham, David Valadao and Steve Knight. Valadao, who is trying to win his seat back next year, and McCarthy have pledged to donate the contributions to charity.

Karapetyan, meanwhile, has donated to various Sacramento politicians in recent years, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City Councilman Jay Schenirer, Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and Sheriff Scott Jones. Steinberg has said he’ll donate the contributions to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento.

What’s happening now?

The Sacramento Bee learned last week that the FBI was investigating how Sacramento regulates its pot storefronts. This is a separate investigation from the campaign-finance probe involving Parnas, Fruman, Correia and Sacramento’s local investor, Kukushkin. On Thursday, Kukushkin and Correia pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the Giuliani’s associates.

While their case is making its way through federal court, Sacramento has launched its own audit into how pot dispensaries are managed. This week, the Bee reported significant issues with how those dispensary permits are handed out in Sacramento, and how one group could have accumulated so many while others have been left behind.

