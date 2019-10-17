Woman who livestreamed deadly crash arrested again after another crash, police say

Obdulia Sanchez, the 20-year-old Stockton woman who was recently released on parole after serving a shortened sentence for a fatal Merced County DUI crash that went viral on video, has been arrested again after an alleged police pursuit and weapons charges.

Stockton police officers tried stopping a vehicle Sanchez was driving in the area of Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle, in the Lakeview District, at about 1:32 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle code violation, according to a Facebook posting by the police department.

Sanchez failed to yield, leading officers on a brief pursuit. Sanchez failed to negotiate a turn and drove her car off the road near the Interstate 5 onramp at March Lane.

A male passenger fled from the vehicle and escaped, but Sanchez was arrested. Officers also found a loaded firearm in the car.

She was released from prison 26 days ago.

This story will be updated.