‘Fire in Paradise’: Check out dramatic Netflix trailer for new Camp Fire documentary

Netflix has released the official trailer for a 40-minute documentary chronicling the Camp Fire, which swept through the tiny Northern California town of Paradise in 2018, killing 85 people and destroying over 18,000 structures.

“Fire In Paradise,” which shows incredible footage from the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history, will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 1, 2019, one week before the first anniversary of when the Camp Fire erupted (November 8, 2018).

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and won the Audience Award for Best Short Film at the Hamptons International Film Festival, according to indiewire.com

In the documentary, survivors and emergency personnel talk about the horrific wildfire.

“Fire in Paradise” was directed by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper.