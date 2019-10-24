He started with malicious texts — then set woman’s car on fire, California cops say

An accused stalker was arrested this week in Northern California after his target’s car was set on fire, according to police.

The blaze was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday on Redwood Avenue in San Bruno, police said, adding that “a subsequent investigation revealed that the fire had been set deliberately by 49-year-old Pacifica resident Jeffrey Carr.”

Carr was arrested in a nearby city on charges of stalking, assault, arson and vandalism, the San Bruno Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

“Officers also learned that Carr had sent malicious and threatening messages to the victim, and three days earlier, had intentionally rammed his vehicle into a vehicle occupied by the victim,” police said.

Carr was booked at the San Mateo County Jail, according to police.

Police shared a photo on Twitter that apparently shows the inside of the vehicle after the fire.

On 10/23/2019, SBPD arrested a subject for an incident that involved Stalking, Arson, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Vandalism. https://t.co/yLwY1EC3dy pic.twitter.com/ijQaIyhmGU — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) October 24, 2019