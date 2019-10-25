Modesto woman dies in Visalia crash. Why police were looking for her

A woman was shot Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in downtown Modesto. She was conscious as she was loaded into an ambulance, but there’s been no report of her condition. jfarrow@modbee.com

A Modesto woman who fatally shot another woman in self-defense in June died in a car accident south of Visalia Thursday.

Modesto Police had been looking for Tabitha Leslie, 35, since the June 11 shooting of 30-year-old McKayla Dollard in an alley near D and Sixth streets.

Leslie wasn’t wanted for a crime, however, because investigators said she was the intended victim of an assault by Dollard and two others and that she fired a gun in self-defense.

Dollard’s accomplices, Caroline Clayton, 25, and Dallas Rampley, 34, both of Modesto, in August pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon for their involvement in the crime.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Clayton was sentenced to five years in prison and Rampley three years in prison.

Investigators still wanted to talk to Leslie about the incident but had not been able to locate her.

Modesto Police Department Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Friday that investigators believe she is the same woman who died in the Visalia crash.

At about 4:35 a.m. Thursday Leslie was driving a 2009 Lexus north on Akers Street, south of Avenue 272, when for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes, into the path of a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig driver, 25-year-old David Jones, of Visalia, swerved to the right but wasn’t able to avoid a collision.

The left front of the Lexus struck the left front of the big rig. Leslie was pinned inside the Lexus and declared dead at the scene.

It is was unknown Thursday if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.