California
Jalapeño pepper wrapping paper hides 500 pounds of marijuana, US border agents say
United States border agents unwrapped a surprise inside a shipment of produce last week at a California port of entry with Mexico, according to federal officials.
Officers inspecting a tractor-trailer carrying mixed produce Oct. 25 discovered “packages wrapped with jalapeño pepper wrapping paper comingled with real jalapeños,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Wednesday.
Border officials said a 28-year-old Mexican man was driving the truck through the port around 7 p.m. when a dog team alerted to the vehicle, revealing the drugs hidden inside.
Inside the truck there were “100 large wrapped packages weighing 527 pounds, with an estimated street value of $211,000,” officials said.
The driver was stopped at the Otay Mesa port of entry, FOX 5 San Diego reports.
According to CBP, the vehicle and drugs were seized.
Photos released by CBP show the wrapped boxes tucked within cardboard boxes that hold jalapeño peppers and peas.
