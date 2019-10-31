PG&E issues ‘all clear’ for most of its California territory. Thousands still without power 

Power has been restored to nearly 330,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers after days of utility-enforced, weather-related blackouts, PG&E officials announced Thursday morning.

Most customers were given the Public Safety Power Shutoff “all clear” by 10 a.m. Wednesday, but PG&E crews along with utilities from across the U.S., were working to energize power lines and restore service, officials said in an update late Thursday morning.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, power had been restored to 328,335 PG&E customers. Another 36,745 customers impacted by the power shutoffs were still waiting for their service to be restored. Power has been fully restored to 26 counties, including Amador, Butte, Colusa, San Joaquin, Solano and Yolo.

But work continued to fully restore power in 12 others – including El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Yuba. In many of the counties, 90 percent of power has been restored.

In the Kincade fire area, some 1,857 customers remain without electric power as crews work to restore service.