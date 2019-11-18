‘Heartbreaking, senseless tragedy.’ Fresno leaders react to mass shooting that killed 4

Fresno-area leaders reacted with a mix of sorrow and calls for justice hours after an attack that killed at least four people and wounded six others Sunday night.

Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez, who represents the southeast Fresno neighborhood where the shooting took place near Peach and Olive avenues, described the violence as a “senseless and criminal act.”

“This action is not a reflection of our community and our officers are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this, but more importantly to bring all those involved to justice,” Chavez said.

Police said at least one gunman sneaked into the backyard of a home in the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue and opened fire on a large group of family and friends that had gathered to watch football Sunday night. Three men were killed in the backyard and a fourth died at a Fresno hospital. Six others were wounded but expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as early Monday.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who represents California’s 14th District, took to Twitter to offer condolences to the victims and their families.

“We are in contact with Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno officials. The state stands ready to respond with any assistance that’s needed,” Hurtado wrote.

Tragic news out of Fresno this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community. We are in contact with Mayor Brand and Fresno officials. The state stands ready to respond with any assistance that’s needed. https://t.co/CZrI0c8UAt — Senator Melissa Hurtado (@Senator_Hurtado) November 18, 2019

Fresno city council member Esmerelda Soria said it was a “sad night” for Fresno and called for an end to gun violence using the hashtags #NotOneMore and #EndGunViolence.

“We must do more,” she wrote.

She also retweeted a post from the student-led demonstration group March for Our Lives.

“At this late hour, a reminder that there doesn’t seem to be a time we can let our guard down. Our country is not safe. We stand in solidarity, and our love and support go out to the victims and families in Fresno,” it read.

We are closely monitoring an alleged mass shooting in Fresno this evening. We are praying for peace and calm as we continue to investigate. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. -AJ — Andrew Janz (@JanzAndrew) November 18, 2019

Fresno mayoral candidate Andrew Janz offered his thanks to those who had reached so far and promised justice for the victims.

“Rest assured we will bring those responsible to justice,” he wrote.

Phil Arballo, who is a candidate for California’s 22nd congressional district, called the shooting “another heartbreaking, senseless tragedy.”

Another heartbreaking, senseless tragedy. This time in our own community. We will continue to pray, continue to hope, & continue to work - so that one day we can live in an America free of this violence. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. https://t.co/SYrwllST33 — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) November 18, 2019

Early Monday, U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, issued a statement.

“It saddens me once again, to hear of another mass shooting, this time in my own district. I have reached out to local law enforcement and am ready to assist in any way possible,” said Costa.“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, but as a community and a country, thoughts and prayers are not enough! We have passed meaningful bipartisan gun safety legislation this year in Congress that Sen Mitch McConnell refuses to bring up in the Senate. That legislation, combined with state and local efforts, would help make a difference. This plague of gun violence in our country, as we continue to witness, knows no boundaries. We must come together to bring rational and practical solutions to support our local communities throughout our nation.”