Huge Hollywood-style Trump sign removed as a traffic hazard in L.A., officials say

Titanic letters spelling out the name of President Donald Trump that appeared Tuesday morning along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles didn’t last long.

Workers have already removed the 10-foot-tall Hollywood-style sign that read “Trump,” KTLA reports. Callers first reported the sign to the California Highway Patrol at 6:41 a.m.

Whoever erected the sign along the busy highway over the Sepulveda Pass has not been publically identified, KCBS reported.

A California Department of Transportation official said workers took down the sign by 9 a.m. as a potential traffic hazard, KTLA reported. Motorists were slowing down to snap photos of it.

Trump supporters quickly took to Twitter to argue the sign shows secret high levels of support for the president’s re-election in California. A Sept. 25 UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows Biden leading Trump in California by 39 points, however, KQED reports.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Long Beach, officials are investigating the replacement of a city flag with a Trump campaign flag at a secure police department construction site, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Someone stole the city flag, hoisted a Trump flag and padlocked the flagpole to make it harder to remove in a parking lot under construction, according to the publication.