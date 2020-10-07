Firefighter dies in accidental fall while training, San Francisco department says

A San Francisco firefighter plunged to his death Wednesday during a training exercise, KTVU reports.

Jason Cortez, 42, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed, KRON reported. The son of a retired San Francisco firefighter is survived by his wife and two children.

Cortez was standing with one foot on a ladder and the other on a brick tower when the water pressure from a hose caused him to lose his balance and fall three stories, according to KNTV.

He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died, KGO reported. Firefighters lined the route from the hospital to the coroner’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place at a training facility at 19th and Folsom streets in San Francisco about 10 a.m., KTVU reported.

