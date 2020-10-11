California
Man smashes taco shop window with skateboard after mask dispute, California cops say
When a man tried to order food holding his shirt over his mouth Thursday, employees at Don Pancho’s Taco Shop told him that wasn’t going to work, a video shows.
“Our cashier says he has to wear a proper face mask,” said Myra Espinoza, manager of the Imperial Beach, California, business, KGTV reported. “The cashier offers a face mask that we have on hand for those who don’t have masks. He thinks about it and gets upset.”
The security video released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shows the man gesture angrily at the cashier, then walk away.
Then he smashed a window with his skateboard, doing $400 in damage, KTLA reported.
“It hurts,” Espinoza said, KGTV reported. “That’s like my house. It’s so disrespectful. I wouldn’t go to his house and break his window.”
Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information call the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station at 619-498-2400.
