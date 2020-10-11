Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Man smashes taco shop window with skateboard after mask dispute, California cops say

When a man tried to order food holding his shirt over his mouth Thursday, employees at Don Pancho’s Taco Shop told him that wasn’t going to work, a video shows.

“Our cashier says he has to wear a proper face mask,” said Myra Espinoza, manager of the Imperial Beach, California, business, KGTV reported. “The cashier offers a face mask that we have on hand for those who don’t have masks. He thinks about it and gets upset.”

The security video released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shows the man gesture angrily at the cashier, then walk away.

Then he smashed a window with his skateboard, doing $400 in damage, KTLA reported.

“It hurts,” Espinoza said, KGTV reported. “That’s like my house. It’s so disrespectful. I wouldn’t go to his house and break his window.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information call the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station at 619-498-2400.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

California

San Francisco police shoot, kill man with knife

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service