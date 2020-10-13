Watch this ‘very rare’ triple breach as whales leap from water in Monterey Bay

Whale watchers were “treated to the trip of a lifetime” Saturday when three whales decided to give them a show.

A whale watching company in Monterey Bay captured a humpback calf and two adults doing something rare.

“TRIPLE BREACH!” Princess Monterey Whale Watching exclaimed on its Facebook page. “Our lucky guests were treated to the trip of a lifetime Saturday afternoon on The Atlantis Monterey. A very active Humpback calf and two adults put on quite a show, displaying an array of surface activity.”

A triple breach happens when three whales leap from the water at the same time. The whale watching company said it is “very rare.”

Princess Monterey Whale Watching told ABC 7 that the captain of the boat had never seen a triple breach before, and he had been on the bay for 45 years.

The three whales also showed off their other moves by chin slapping and pectoral fin slapping as whale watchers yelled out in excitement, video shows.

“And if that’s not enough, we also saw Blue whales on both of our trips on Saturday,” Princess Monterey Whale Watching said.