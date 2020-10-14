Becerra, Bay DAs join vow not to charge if Roe v. Wade ends

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a trio of Bay Area district attorneys are among more than 60 prosecutors nationwide vowing not to prosecute women who obtain abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The prosecutors’ promise was issued in a joint statement released Wednesday by the coalition Fair and Just Prosecution.

“What brings us together is our view that as prosecutors we should not and will not criminalize healthcare decisions such as these,” the statement read in part. “And we believe it is our obligation as elected prosecutors charged with protecting the health and safety of all members of our community to make our views clear.”

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin and Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen were among the 62 prosecutors and attorneys general from 28 states and the District of Columbia to sign onto the letter.

The landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling, long a target of conservatives, is again in the spotlight this week as Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee, conservative Notre Dame law professor Amy Coney Barrett, are underway.

Democratic lawmakers and women’s choice advocates fear Barrett’s confirmation — a sixth conservative on the nation’s highest court to fill the seat previously held by late associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg — will signal the end of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S. and has been the law of the land for nearly a half-century.

Ginsberg died Sept. 18 at age 87.

“In this time of crisis — when so many in our community are grappling with the challenges of a global pandemic, economic downturn and tremendous uncertainty — elected prosecutors have the opportunity to lead and to offer peace of mind to women and healthcare professionals who might otherwise be placed in the untenable position of choosing between the exercise of personal healthcare choices and the threat of criminal prosecution,” said Miriam Krinsky, Fair and Just Prosecution executive director, in announcing the joint statement.

Prosecutors in the statement warn against the steady erosion of abortion rights nationwide and vaguely written laws that leave open the possibility of criminal prosecution and prison sentences “for anyone involved in an abortion - from the patient receiving the abortion to the physician performing the procedure to the receptionist at a clinic to the person who drove the patient to the facility.”

They cite laws recently enacted in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee, among other states, that place strict limits on when a woman can decide to terminate her pregnancy even in the case of rape or incest, or the health of the mother.

They say laws targeting pregnant victims of rape or incest, molestation or human trafficking only serve to revictimize women while ignoring the child molester or rapist. Calling on DAs to prosecute women seeking abortions and the doctors who perform them, they said, will erode public trust and divert resources from addressing and preventing serious crimes.

“Laws that revictimize and retraumatize victims are unconscionable,” the statement read, adding that prosecutors would be “undermined by the enforcement of laws which harm and force unnecessarily difficult and traumatizing decisions on many in our community.

“It is imperative that we use our discretion to decline to prosecute personal healthcare choices criminalized under such laws.”