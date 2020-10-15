Pilot reports second sighting of person in jetpack soaring over Los Angeles, FAA says

Following a similar incident in August, a China Airlines pilot reported seeing someone flying in a jetpack about 6,000 feet over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The flight, inbound to Los Angeles International Airport from Taipei, reported seeing a jetpack over Culver City to the tower about 2 p.m., KABC reported.

“215 heavy there was a jetpack reported about 13 miles ahead,” the pilot radioed, according to the station.

The Federal Aviation Administration, local law enforcement and the FBI are investigating the unauthorized jetpack flight near the airport, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The FBI said it had received multiple reports on the sighting, NBC News reported.

On Aug. 30, at least two pilots spotted someone in a jetpack flying at 3,000 feet of altitude near the Los Angeles airport, McClatchy News previously reported.

“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” an American Airlines pilot reported to the tower, according to the story. Air traffic controllers then warned other pilots about the sighting, prompting one to reply, “Only in L.A.”

A Southwest Airlines pilot also reported spotting the jetpack in the August incident, NBC News reported. The FBI is also investigating those sightings.

Several costly commercial jetpacks can reach high altitudes, but carry only a few minutes of fuel, KNBC reported.