Endangered lemur missing from California zoo may have been stolen, cops say

Maki, an elderly, endangered ring-tailed lemur, who calls the San Francisco Zoo home, is missing. Police are investigating the incident as a burglary. San Francisco Police Department

The San Francisco Zoo is missing an endangered lemur and police in the California city believe the animal may have been stolen, a release from the San Francisco Police Department says.

Maki, a 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur, went missing Oct. 14, the zoo said in a tweet. Officers who responded to the zoo’s report found someone had forced entry into the Lipman Family Lemur Forest habitat, according to the release.

“We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care,” said Dr. Jason Watters, executive vice president of animal behavior and wellness at the zoo, according to KGO. “As one of our oldest lemurs, Maki. . . . is also one of the slowest, and we believe, likely, the easiest to catch.”

The zoo’s outdoor lemur habitat is the largest in North America, KGO reported.

Lemurs are primates that evolved before monkeys or apes, according to the San Diego Zoo.

“If you did not know what a lemur was, you might guess that it was related to a cat, squirrel, mouse, or dog,” the zoo’s website says.

They generally have small, mouse-like faces, but the bigger species have faces that more-closely resemble a fox’s, according to the zoo. Their wet and hairless noses make them “superior sniffers” compared to their primate cousins, the zoo says.

There are over 100 species of lemurs known today, some of which have longer hind legs that help them jump between tree branches, according to the zoo. They are native to the island of Madagascar, the Duke Lemur Center says.

“Lemurs are the most threatened group of mammals on the planet, and 95% of lemur species are at risk of extinction,” according to the research group’s website.

It is illegal for California residents to possess lemurs, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Why would anyone want a lemur,” said Barry Lipman, a former San Francisco Zoo board member, according to KGO. “They’re incredibly rare animals, they’re endangered, they’re not easy to take care of.”

Anyone who sees Maki, who is one of the most recognizable lemur species, should call 911 or the police department’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444, the release says.