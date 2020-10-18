Sacramento Bee Logo
Scaffold collapse leaves window washers dangling in air, California firefighters say

A collapsed scaffold left two window washers dangling in midair on safety lines from a 10-story office building Friday morning, California firefighters say.

Firefighters responded to the accident at the California Plaza office building in Walnut Creek at 6:45 a.m., KPIX reported

Fire crews rescued the two window washers, who were not injured, from the building, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District wrote on Twitter.

A video posted to Twitter by the agency shows a firefighter descending on a line with one of the stranded window washers.

Earlier photos by the fire district showed the two window washers dangling on safety lines over the collapsed scaffold outside the fourth story of the office building.

Firefighters completed the rescue by 8:20 a.m., KPIX reported.

“Grateful for these heroes & so glad for the safe outcome for the brave workers who kept their heads in a terrifying situation!” read one response on Twitter.

Man with knife who says he stabbed his mom is shot by police

October 18, 2020
