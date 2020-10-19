What are the ‘rattiest’ cities in the US? Two in California make Top 5, Orkin says

California has two of the Top 5 cities in the United States on a new 2020 ranking, but it’s nothing to brag about.

A new Orkin pest control list of the top U.S. cities for rats puts Los Angeles at No. 2 and San Francisco at No. 5.

San Diego moves up 13 notches from the 2019 list to No. 19, and Sacramento ranks No. 36. Cities in Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Colorado also made the Top 50.

For the sixth year in a row, Chicago took the top spot on the company’s ranking. Rounding out the Top 5 are New York City and Washington, D.C.

Denver ranked No. 9, while Seattle came in at No. 12 and Portland at No. 23. Phoenix ranked No. 32.

With the colder months ahead, pest experts say rodent activity is bound to increase as rats, mice and other vermin seek food and shelter — possibly in your home.

“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both,” Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said in a statement released by the pest-control company. “Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made rodents more visible, as restaurants closed for lockdowns, according to Orkin.

“Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior, the company said.

To come up with its ”Top 50 Rattiest Cities List,” Orkin said it ranked metro regions based on the number of new rodent treatments performed by the company between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020. Residential and commercial were included in the figures.

Orkin offered tips on preventing pests, including cleaning up crumbs and garbage, avoiding clutter and sealing cracks and holes around home entryways.

“Unfortunately, rodents can cause great damage in and around homes,” Hottel said.

Besides being, well, pests, rats can carry diseases, including the plague.