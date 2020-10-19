Two stolen lizards worth $75,000 are found a year after vanishing, California cops say

Nearly a year after three people walked out of a California reptile store with two lizards valued at more than $75,000, the stolen lizards are back.

“As far as I know, the lizards were A-OK,” said Brandon Fahey, spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We lucked out there.”

Three people walked into JTK Reptiles on the Pacific Coast Highway on Nov. 29, broke open display cases and stole the two Australian lace monitors, which can grow up to 6 feet in length, the publication reported.

On Sept. 23, police arrested Jose Macias Jr., 30, and Kassandra Duenas, 27, in Panorama City and found the missing lizards, The Long Beach Post reported.

Macias and Duenas face charges including robbery, according to the publication.

The stolen reptiles were returned to the store, Long Beach police reported on Twitter.