Former presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard transfers from Hawaii to California Army post 

Maj. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii Army National Guardsman and U.S. House of Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd District, is taking a post in California. U.S. Navy via AP

Major Gabbard is reporting for duty in Northern California.

Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate, is now attached to the 351st Civil Affairs Command, based in Mountain View, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, citing military officials. Gabbard served 17 years with the Hawaii Army National Guard before taking the Bay Area assignment.

Hawaii National Guard officials confirmed the mainland transfer, saying Gabbard switched to the California unit in June. The change of station was not formally announced even within the Hawaii National Guard, the Star-Advertiser reported.

Gabbard serves as a civil affairs officer in the Army Reserve. Reservists support active duty soldiers. Most serve part time. Reserve units are part of the federal armed forces and are under presidential command. Guard units are organized on the state level and are mobilized by governors.

In an Oct. 15 Facebook post, the Hawaii congresswoman said she was putting in training while Congress was in recess.

“The House in Congress isn’t scheduled to be back in session til Nov. 16, so I’m taking advantage of the time to do some great Army Civil Affairs training! I’m grateful to be able to do it in Hawaii,” the post read.

Gabbard’s office in a news release last week said the congresswoman would begin a four-week active duty training stint, Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

In an August post on the 351st Civil Affairs Command’s Facebook page, Gabbard marked her return from a training mission in Alaska. Gabbard’s unit met and worked with remote Alaskans to assess infrastructure needs.

Gabbard, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, served deployments to Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii Guard. Guard officials said Gabbard earned a Combat Medical Badge in 2005 for “participation in combat operations under enemy hostile fire in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III,” the Associated Press reported.