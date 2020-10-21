Screams for help lead to dramatic rescue above rough waters, California video shows

Hikers got lost while following the screams for help from someone stranded on a 20-foot cliff above a San Francisco beach, reports said.

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued the hiker who was stranded on the cliff near Battery Crosby in the Presidio, Johnathan Baxter, a spokesman for the department, said in a video.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department received a call that four individuals were lost, Baxter said. Three hikers had heard someone yelling for help from the cliff by the shore, CBS SF reported.

Rescuers located the stranded hiker and worked to get the hiker off the cliff as rough waves crashed over their heads, video shows. The hiker was taken to a boat in the water for medical care, Baxter said.

The 30-year-old had hypothermia, but was otherwise in stable condition, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The three other hikers were transported to safety.

Baxter told the Chronicle that the rescue should be an example of the dangers of hiking at night near cliff drops.

“People get lost in the dark,” he told the news outlet. “It’s easy to get disoriented.”