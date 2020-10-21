Hunting for a costume? Here are the most-Googled Halloween outfits in California

Spooky season is officially here as people carve their jack-o-lanterns and tune in to their favorite horror flicks.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly advised against trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Halloween lovers from hunting for the perfect outfit. Those in search of the coolest costumes can use a tool from Google to find exactly what they’re looking for.

The search engine’s annual “FrightGeist” website lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 and offers a personal “costume wizard” that gives suggestions based on a user’s preferences. While Halloween will look a lot different this year, classic costumes like witches, dinosaurs and variations of the heroine Harley Quinn are in high demand nationwide, search trends show.

But Californians have a few different costumes in mind, although they still rely on classic characters, according to FrightGeist. The top five most-Googled costumes in California were “witch, clown, rabbit, Fortnite and dinosaur,” Google Trends found.

FrightGeist also broke down the search trends by cities. Here were some of California’s:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ringmaster - Eureka

Fairy - Redding

Beetlejuice - Sacramento

Physician - San Francisco Bay Area

Rabbit - Monterey

Dinosaur - Fresno

Hocus Pocus - Bakersfield

Dinosaur - Santa Barbara

Rabbit - Los Angeles

Spider-Man - Palm Springs

Zombie - San Diego

Nationally, people were also looking for clown, angel, Fortnite, ninja and Spider-Man costumes.