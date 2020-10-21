California
Hunting for a costume? Here are the most-Googled Halloween outfits in California
Spooky season is officially here as people carve their jack-o-lanterns and tune in to their favorite horror flicks.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly advised against trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Halloween lovers from hunting for the perfect outfit. Those in search of the coolest costumes can use a tool from Google to find exactly what they’re looking for.
The search engine’s annual “FrightGeist” website lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 and offers a personal “costume wizard” that gives suggestions based on a user’s preferences. While Halloween will look a lot different this year, classic costumes like witches, dinosaurs and variations of the heroine Harley Quinn are in high demand nationwide, search trends show.
But Californians have a few different costumes in mind, although they still rely on classic characters, according to FrightGeist. The top five most-Googled costumes in California were “witch, clown, rabbit, Fortnite and dinosaur,” Google Trends found.
FrightGeist also broke down the search trends by cities. Here were some of California’s:
Ringmaster - Eureka
Fairy - Redding
Beetlejuice - Sacramento
Physician - San Francisco Bay Area
Rabbit - Monterey
Dinosaur - Fresno
Hocus Pocus - Bakersfield
Dinosaur - Santa Barbara
Rabbit - Los Angeles
Spider-Man - Palm Springs
Zombie - San Diego
Nationally, people were also looking for clown, angel, Fortnite, ninja and Spider-Man costumes.
