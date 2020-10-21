Sacramento Bee Logo
Hunting for a costume? Here are the most-Googled Halloween outfits in California

Spooky season is officially here as people carve their jack-o-lanterns and tune in to their favorite horror flicks.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly advised against trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Halloween lovers from hunting for the perfect outfit. Those in search of the coolest costumes can use a tool from Google to find exactly what they’re looking for.

The search engine’s annual “FrightGeist” website lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 and offers a personal “costume wizard” that gives suggestions based on a user’s preferences. While Halloween will look a lot different this year, classic costumes like witches, dinosaurs and variations of the heroine Harley Quinn are in high demand nationwide, search trends show.

But Californians have a few different costumes in mind, although they still rely on classic characters, according to FrightGeist. The top five most-Googled costumes in California were “witch, clown, rabbit, Fortnite and dinosaur,” Google Trends found.

FrightGeist also broke down the search trends by cities. Here were some of California’s:

Nationally, people were also looking for clown, angel, Fortnite, ninja and Spider-Man costumes.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
